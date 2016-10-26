Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare live-action trailer mocks planet earth, heads for space

Live-action trailers have had a good showing this week, courtesy of Dishonored 2 and Titanfall 2—and it's now Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's turn to take up the mantle.

Designed to be typically tongue-in-cheek, the following short sort-of shows off some of the things you'll get to do in the latest edition of the war-torn FPS by way of 'funny' real life people—including meme-mocking Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, and Hotrod star Danny McBride.

I'm a wee bit averse to live-action trailers, however if you enjoy them you might find humour in this one's lighthearted approach.

Yeah, not really my cup of tea but there's every chance that I'm a spoilsport. What I have found more helpful in the past, though, are these overview trailers of COD: Infinite Warfare's crafting systems and combat rig setups; and this 12 minute long look at the latest campaign in action.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is due next Friday, November 4.