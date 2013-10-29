Call of Duty: Ghosts trailer prepares you for Extinction

From a game that contains ghosts , to a game that's called Ghosts... and contains aliens? As predicted yesterday, Call of Duty: Ghosts has now officially trailed Extinction, with a two minute video showing glimpses of the series' "all new" four-player co-op mode. As you can tell from the gratuitous "BWAAAAARM" noise, the tone here is steely determination, ruminations on the nature of change, and acid spitting monstrosities. Essentially, the military equivalent of a pub night with the PCG team.

"Call of Duty: Ghosts introduces Extinction - an all-new 1-4 player cooperative game mode featuring a unique blend of fast-paced survival action, FPS base defence, scavenging and class levelling," explains the trailer's description. What makes it so new isn't exactly clear yet. Right now, it looks pretty similar to the Horde co-op mode that you played in every third-person action game released since 2008.

That said, Infinity Ward did a great job with Modern Warfare's co-op. The Spec Ops mode was consistently the best part of those games. Hopefully they have something similarly special lined up for this.

Call of Duty: Ghosts is due out on November 5th.