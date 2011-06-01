Call of Duty Elite subscribers to get CoD web TV series featuring "top hollywood talent"

Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg has told The Guardian that subscribers to Call of Duty Elite can expect exclusive access to an upcoming web TV series featuring "top Hollywood talent." Activision are keeping schtum on which characters will be in it, and won't say whether it'll be a live action or CG series. "We're not going to give much more detail until we have something to show," says Hirshberg, "That'll be later in the year."

Call of Duty Elite will bring a strata of additional features to Call of Duty: Black Ops and Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, including social networking, video sharing and detailed stat tracking. Some of these will require a monthly subscription to access. Subscription pricing details have not been revealed.

The web series is the first subscriber-only feature that Activision have confirmed. For more details on the sort of services Call of Duty Elite will bring to Black Ops and Modern Warfare 3, check out the recently released Call of Duty Elite trailer . If you'd like to get a sneak peak at the new service, you can sign up for the Call of Duty Elite closed beta now. What kind of Hollywood talent would it take to get you to sign up?