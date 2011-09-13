Call of Duty: Black Ops Rezurrection will put zombies on the moon on PC next week

[bcvideo id="1116146416001"]

I've put up this trailer again, because words alone can barely describe the madness of the Moon map in the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Rezurrection map pack, otherwise known as CODBLOR. It's been out for three weeks already on the Xbox, but Joystiq note that it will finally make it to our machines next week, on Thursday September 22.

As well as the Moon map, Rezurrection contains four other zombie survival arenas ported over from World at War. It will cost (gasp) $14.99 / £11:49. At least you're paying for the zombies mode. Who would have thought the most entertaining bit of a Call of Duty game would be a zombie mode? I remember riding across the desert to storm the gun batteries of El Alamein way back in Call of Duty 2. Those were the days...

To celebrate the release of the new map pack, there will also be a double XP weekend following Rezurrection's release. Woot!