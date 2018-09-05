Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 battle royale map revealed

Activision has unveiled the full map for Blackout, the battle royale mode coming in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Where are you dropping first?This is Blackout, featuring the largest map in Call of Duty history. Pre-order #BlackOps4 and get access to the Blackout Beta, playable September 10 on PS4: https://t.co/XFvGMDwF3M pic.twitter.com/RAxzzDxjPOSeptember 5, 2018

Some of the location names will be familiar, like Hydro Dam and Firing Range, and the famed Nuketown is now an island.

Blackout details are starting to roll out ahead of next week's open beta: We learned yesterday that the mode will have AI-controlled zombies running around, although we're still waiting for the specifics on that. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.