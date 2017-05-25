Call of Duty: Black Ops 3's multiplayer DLC going free in 30-day trial

Fallout 4 may be free this weekend on Steam for the first time ever, however if you prefer your first-person shooting alongside fatigue-donning friends you might be interested in what's happening in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 next week.

As of Tuesday, May 30 at 10 PST/6pm BST, the 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Multiplayer DLC Trial Pack for PC' kicks off which, as the name may imply, grants players access to all four of the war shooter's DLC packs free-of-charge. The complimentary offering is set to last 30 days.

All of the game's multiplayer maps will added to all of its playlists, so says developer Treyarch via this announcement post, and those who already own the DLC will be treated to a 2XP reward.

"The deal is even sweeter for Season Pass owners, who will receive 2XP on all multiplayer maps," says Treyarch. "And those offers last through the duration of the 30-day trial."

Treyarch points out that while the trial will download automatically, those interested in opting out should follow the step-by-step instructions listed over here.

For more COD reading, let me point you in the direction of Ian Birnbaum's Black Ops 3 review, and Tyler's words in defense of Call of Duty.