Burnout Paradise Remastered is coming to PC later this year

EA and Criterion announced earlier today that a remastered version of the brilliant 2008 open world racer Burnout Paradise (which actually came to PC in 2009) is in the works, an interesting spot of news that I completely ignored because the announcement said it's coming to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and that's it—no mention of PC anywhere. Fortunately, Criterion followed up on Twitter to reassure everyone that a PC version is also in the works.

PC version expected later this year folks.February 20, 2018

Bearing in mind that all of this relates specifically to the console versions, the announcement says the remastered version will support 4K graphics (on the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X) at 60 fps, online and offline multiplayer for up to eight people, and all cars, events, and content from the original Burnout Paradise DLC packs.

The console versions of Burnout Paradise Remastered will be out on March 16 for $40, while an Origin listing for the PC release is currently running with the tried-and-true "coming soon." The original, with "enhancements" for the PC and bundled with the Cagney, Bikes, and Party expansion packs, remains available on Steam and Origin for $20.