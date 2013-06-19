Bungie wants Destiny on "as many platforms as possible"

Destiny may have answered plenty of burning questions with its gameplay demo back at E3, but there's one query that's still crackling on the fire: is it coming to PC? Destiny Design Director and Writer Joseph Staten remained reticent during his interview with GameSpot , but he did acknowledge that the developer's silence might be “painful” for others.

"Well, I can't talk about it. I mean, obviously we'd love to be on as many platforms as possible," Staten said. "We want to get the game into as many hands as we can. But we're not talking about PC right now. I know it's painful; every time someone asks me that question I can see it in their eyes."

Hopefully the pain stems from knowing that Destiny will actually be on the PC, and Staten can't reveal that fact due to PR strategy—not the other way around.

A different Bungie writer was equally vague about the future of a PC version, saying, “We have a lot of appetite to build that experience,” last month.

Here's hoping that Bungie picks up the fork.