Bungie is finally going to fix Destiny 2's Menagerie loot chest exploit

It didn't take players long to notice that something funky was up with Destiny 2's Menagerie, the six-person activity added to the game in the Season of Opulence. When players reach the end of the activity, they open the final chest and receive their big reward—but instead of getting a "well done" and a kick to the Tower, a five-minute timer continues to count down, enabling them to run out of the area, re-slot the runes into their chalice, and then run back to the chest to open it again and claim another reward. The process can be repeated multiple times, which can really cut down on the grind.

That in itself isn't terribly unusual: Glitches are nothing new in Destiny 2, and similar things have happened previously. What did seem a bit off is how long it's been happening. Players discovered the glitch almost immediately after the Season of Opulence began earlier this month, and thus far Bungie has let it slide. But the fun times will soon be over.

"When Season of Opulence began, we watched as players quickly discovered a bug in how the Menagerie’s final chest granted rewards. Players began to race out of the area and then back to the chest as fast as they could to get as many rewards as possible before sent back to orbit. It felt reminiscent of when players were farming treasure keys from chests on their Sparrows leading up to House of Wolves," Bungie wrote in today's This Week at Bungie blog post.

"Consider this an error in your favor. We haven’t rushed to fix it, but when we patch on July 9, this loophole will officially close, allowing only one opening of the chest per completion. Until then, we invite you take advantage of this all you like. Grow fat with strength."

It's too bad that the ride is almost over, but full credit to Bungie for letting it go on as long as it has, and giving players a couple more weeks to farm their faces off. Have at it while you can—and if you haven't seen it yet, get the lowdown on the best Menagerie weapon and armor rune combos right here.