Bungie is 'absolutely' interested in Destiny 2 cross-play, but not for awhile yet

Bungie confirmed in last week's big Shadowkeep announcement that cross-save—the ability to carry one player account across multiple platforms—is coming to Destiny 2. Yesterday, Destiny general manager Mark Noseworthy said that Bungie is also very interested in implementing cross-play—enabling people on different platforms to actually play together—but that's something for further down the road.

"Stadia as a platform doesn’t make implementing Cross Play any harder actually," Noseworthy tweeted in response to Kotaku journalist Jason Schreier's statement, based on a prior interview, that the coming move to Stadia would make cross-play "tougher."

"We’re focused on Cross Save this year (for all platforms). Cross Play is absolutely something we’re interested in doing some day, but we have a lot on our plate to chew through first!"

That obviously includes making cross-save a reality, but also the transition to free-to-play, a move from Battlenet to Steam and Stadia, and of course the release of the Shadowkeep expansion, which is a big deal all on its own. There's a lot going on, and there's also uncertainty about the post-Shadowkeep future to deal with: Franchise director Luke Smith told Kotaku in a new interview that it's difficult to predict what will happen in 2020 because so much is changing in 2019.

"So we’re taking another stab at learning this year, and the thing I’ve said to Mark a bunch is, we’re trying to make predictions right now about what’s going to happen, and in October we’ll have much better information than we have," Smith said.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is scheduled for release on September 17.