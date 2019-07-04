Builders of Egypt looks like a modern Pharaoh

Builders of Egypt is a historical city builder where you'll need to nurture towns, erect pyramids and get into the occasional military squabble up and down the Nile. It bears a striking resemblance to Impressions Games' Pharaoh and its spiritual successor, Children of the Nile, something I've been waiting to say for over a decade. Check out the trailer above.

The one good thing about waiting 11 years is the graphics leap—the more realistic aesthetic might not be as colourful as Pharaoh's, but Builders of Egypt is still a looker. Otherwise, it all seems quite familiar. You need to build houses for your people, gather resources using specialised buildings, store everything in yards so they can be delivered all over the city and build massive monuments that tower over everything.

Building pyramids and huge temples took a lot of effort in Pharaoh, but the more realistic scale of Builders of Egypt's tombs suggests that it will be an even greater challenge to put them together. Just look at the size of it!

(Image credit: CreativeForge Games)

Anno 1800's got me itching for more city builders, as I'm never more relaxed than when I'm organising production chains and beautifying historical cities, but there's no word on a release date yet. Developer Strategy Labs says the "basic gameplay" is finished, but there have been some changes based on discussions with the community.

Here's the last developer blog, from May.