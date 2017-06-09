Bubsy, the annoying 16-bit platformer starring a bobcat, is back

As we approach the end of days, it's only natural for humankind to pore over its achievements, taking stock of what was good and what was bad. Nostalgia is a powerful sedative after all, but with the news that Bubsy is getting a reboot – maybe it'll be a powerful annoyance too.

That's my knee jerk reaction anyway: Bubsy was never a particularly good game when it released for 16-bit consoles back in the '90s, and the recent Steam reissues only served to highlight that. But this new, rebooted Bubsy – subtitled The Woolies Strike Back – could be good. I hold out small hope because Black Forest Games is developing it, and I really enjoyed their Giana Sisters reboot (though many others didn't, for some reason).

The game will release in September on Steam (no other marketplaces have been confirmed), and it's apparently an Accolade Game, a brand which has presumably also been rebooted. Check out the trailer above.