Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition and HD texture packs are out now

While you wait for Borderlands 3, which is coming to the Epic Games Store in September, you might fancy returning to the first two games and the moon-based Pre-Sequel. They've all been given a bit of a makeover today in the form of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, a definitive and remastered version of the original, and HD texture packs for Borderlands 2 and the Pre-Sequel.

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, not to be confused with the old GOTY that just collected all the DLC, will contain tweaks to the final boss, the addition of the Borderlands 2 minimap, a visual upgrade and more. If you already own Borderlands on PC, this will be a free upgrade.

The Ultra HD texture packs for Borderlands 2 and the Pre-Sequel are also free, updating the games for 4K monitors. You'll also see the benefits of the nicer textures on other resolutions, of course.