Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep trailer invites you to its twisted fantasy

There are a number of things you could say about Borderlands 2's Assault on Dragon Keep DLC, but thanks to this launch trailer we can instead focus on the most important: it contains a gun that fires swords. Swords that impale your enemies and then explode.

That'll do, Gearbox. That'll do.

The tone seems exactly what you'd expect from an expansion that transports Borderlands' cast of lovable psychotics into a fantasy realm. Even this short two minute sample is packed with cheeky digs at fantasy tropes. And setting aside, it's clearly more Borderlands, which is by no means a bad thing.

Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep should be out later today, once the goliath that is Steam rouses from its deep slumber.