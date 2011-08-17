Popular

Borderlands 2 screenshots and first impressions arrive from Gamescom

Borderlands 2 - mech my day

Graham has sent back very shiny new Borderlands 2 screenshots from Gamescom, along with a few quick impressions of the demo he saw. Borderlands 2 set five years after the conclusion of the first game and Pandora has become a much snowier place in the interim. It's also gained some new bad guys, like robots fired from a lunar base that crash to the surface of Pandora to attack you. Graham describes them as "pretty neat." New vehicles can carry four players at once, and a new suspension system will let you powerslide as well.

Overall, though, Graham wasn't too impressed. He describes a long, dull boss fight with a character called Arctic Bullymong. The phrase "bullet hose" is used. We'll have more detailed impressions later. For now, you can check out the new screenshots below.

Tom Senior

