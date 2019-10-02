Bloodlines 2's latest faction is a bunch of bloodthristy nerds

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2's penultimate faction reveal introduces us to the corpses of the University District. The Newcomers are an unimaginatively named group of blood mages and academics—nerds, basically—that has been given a prime feeding ground by Seattle's prince.

You'll be able to work with any of Seattle's vampire factions, but they do seem like a better fit for specific clans. In the case of the Newcomers, that would be the Tremere, Bloodlines' creepy wizards. The Tremere established the faction and, it still seems, largely share the Tremere obsession with blood magic and collecting books.

With the clan's leadership assassinated, the blood mages are at a bit of a loose end, but now more of them are appearing in Seattle and they're organising under "Professor" Viktor Goga, a charismatic leader who might not actually have a PhD.

Here's where they hang out:

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

That entrance is definitely overcompensating for something.

Unfortunately for the Tremere and the Newcomers, their arrival and recent successes have not made them lots of friends, with the Baron in particular considering them a threat. If it devolves into war, it'll be the mob versus some college students.

There's just one more faction left to reveal—any predictions?