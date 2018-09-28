Blood Bowl: Death Zone is free to play this weekend

Blood Bowl: Death Zone is a real-time, 1v1 take on the Blood Bowl fantasy football series in which small teams square off in five-minute, almost-no-holds-barred contests. It went into Early Access in July with eight teams, eight unique Star Players, and a $10 price tag.

(The Steam listing describes the Death Zone challenge as a "popular pre-game show" at Blood Bowl matches, and so I guess it's priced accordingly compared to the full game.)

It's actually on sale right now for half price, but if even that's too much of a commitment for you, you can also play it for free through Sunday. Head over to Steam, click "Play Game," wait for the 1.8GB install, and you're off to the races. Or the murderous football game, I suppose.

Blood Bowl: Death Zone will be free to play until 1 pm PT/4 pm ET on September 30. Coincidentally or not (and I'm pretty sure it's not), that's when the sale ends too.