Blizzard's Titan MMO is being overhauled; won't see light of day until 2016

Blizzard's long-in-production MMO won't be here for a while. Codenamed 'Titan', the game first came to light via job listings in 2007 and then, in 2010, Blizzard officially acknowledged it. But according to a report over at VentureBeat , the new IP won't see the light of day until at least 2016, citing a complete overhaul of the project as the reason. The report claims the Titan team has shrunk from 100 down to 30 staff, with the remaining team tasked with reassessing the title.

Blizzard later confirmed the overhaul with Polygon , but didn't comment on specifics regarding the team size. "We've always had a highly iterative development process, and the unannounced MMO is no exception," a rep said.

"We've come to a point where we need to make some large design and technology changes to the game. We're using this opportunity to shift some of our resources to assist with other projects while the core team adapts our technology and tools to accommodate these changes."

There's not much in the way of solid info regarding Titan, but several clues have popped up over the last couple of years: Blizzard VP of game design Rob Pardo confirmed last year that the game is "in the middle of development" with a team of over 100 people. It was said to be in playable form at then, but these new reports suggest that build has been scrapped.