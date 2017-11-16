Blizzard to reveal a batch of Hearthstone: Kobolds & Catacombs cards on Monday

Since Hearthstone's Kobolds & Catacombs expansion was announced at BlizzCon, we've been waiting for another chance to see how the set is shaping up. But not for much longer, because on 20 November Blizzard will broadcast a card reveal Twitch stream hosted by senior game designer Peter Whalen and Brian "Brian Kibler" Kibler. (For anyone unaware, Kibler is a streamer and caster who we profiled in June.)

The reveal will begin at 10 am PT/1 pm ET, but have no fear if you can't make it: Blizzard will post the full video on YouTube once the show is over. Non-English rebroadcasts will also be available.

Hearthstone: Kobolds & Catacombs will bring 135 new cards to the game, including a free legendary weapon card for all players. Pre-purchasing the expansion will also net you a For the Hoard card back when it goes live, which is currently expected to happen in December. While you wait, don't miss our more detailed look at the expansion, and some of the previously-revealed cards it contains, in our coverage of the "Hearthstone: What's Next" presentation at BlizzCon.