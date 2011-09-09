Blizzard three year schedule reveals plans for two World of Warcraft expansions

Gamespot bring us some news from the Citi Technology conference, where Activision Blizzard COO Thomas Tippl has said that Blizzard will be producing six "proven property" games/expansions over the next three years.

The announcement reveals plans for two more World of Warcraft expansions over the three years. Could one of these be the Mists of Pandaren expansion we've previously heard rumours of? In addition, the first expansion to Diablo 3 will be expected by the end of 2014. The two planned Starcaft 2 expansions, Heart of the Swarm and Legacy of the Void, are expected in the same period.

By choosing to refer only to 'proven properties' Blizzard have left the door open for a new 'unproven property' to be released in that same period, such as the long rumoured Project Titan .