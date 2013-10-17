Blizzard MOBA renamed Heroes of the Storm

Blizzard 's hotly anticipated multiplayer online battle arena game has been through a few iterations—first as Blizzard DOTA then as Blizzard All-Stars —but has now revealed its final form. Heroes of the Storm will be a crossover MOBA featuring characters from the Warcraft, Starcraft, and Diablo franchises.

There's not a ton of details to go over just yet, but the game does have an official website featuring the above teaser trailer. Expect to hear more, much more, about Heroes of the Storm at this year's BlizzCon , taking place in Anaheim on November 8 and 9.