Blizzard is recreating Diablo 1 in Diablo 3, and the Necromancer is coming too

A big bit of Diablo news came out of BlizzCon today, as Blizzard announced that the original Diablo is being recreated in Diablo 3. The update, which will be a free event, will feature almost everything you love about that great old game, from 16 levels and four main bosses to a special graphics filter that will make the graphics "pixelated and grainy," and even character movement that's locked to eight directions.

"There will be many secrets to discover as well. If you love Diablo, this anniversary event will be very nostalgic," chief development officer Frank Pearce said during his presentation.

Pearce also revealed, not entirely surprisingly, that the Necromancer class is coming to Diablo 3. The new class is a "reimagining" of the Diablo 2 Necromancer, but will will wield at least some of the same abilities, like Bone Spear and Corpse Explosion.

"Necromancers can expect darker, more controlled gameplay centered around the raw materials of life: blood and bone," the Necromancer overview explains. "Grounded in a philosophical, pragmatic approach to life and death, they’re more like a calculated conductor of the darkest arts. Deadly serious in their practice, they are the experts of curses and reanimation—and their pets obey their every command.

The new class will be available as part of the Rise of the Necromancer pack, which will also include an in-game pet, two additional character slots, two extra stash tabs, a potrait frame, pennant, banner, and banner sigil. A price hasn't been set, but it will be released sometime in 2017.

Corpse explosion!