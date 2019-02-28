Blizzard is blowing up the Overwatch meta with big nerfs to Zenyatta and Lúcio

Just last week, we said that Blizzard needed to blow up the Overwatch meta. What's known as 'GOATS'—a burly composition of three tanks and three supports—has been the dominant strategy for months, and players haven't been happy. In a set of changes announced today, Blizzard is finally doing something.

First on the chopping block is Lúcio, whose AoE healing and speed bonus helps enable the slow-moving, high-health tanks to get into battle and stay alive. His Speed Song has had its power nerfed significantly: the overall speed boost effect reduced from 30 to 20 percent, and the Amp It Up effect reduced from 70 to 50 percent. To compensate, Lúcio's personal Wall Ride speed bonus has been increased from 20 to 40 percent.

Next up is the ever-present Zenyatta, who has been a near-constant fixture in professional and high-level Overwatch matches. His Orb of Discord effect now increases damage by 25 percent, down from 30. Again, to compensate, his primary fire Orb of Destruction has increased in damage from 46 to 48 per shot.

There's a handful of other changes: Zarya's alternate fire has a smaller splash damage range, while Junkrat's Frag Launcher is increasing from 40 to 60 damage per direct hit. McCree gets a buff to his ult that'll let him fire a killing shot much quicker, Reaper is having his lifesteal effect reduced a bit, and Symmetra's beam cannon will charge up faster.

Overwatch Developer Geoff Goodman says these changes should hit the Overwatch PTR by the end of the week. For as long as the community has been waiting for changes, they can't get here soon enough.