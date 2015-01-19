Blizzard investigating "major lag" complaints in Diablo 3

Blizzard is seeking more information from Diablo 3 players suffering from "major lag" that renders the game unplayable, even in solo mode. Complaints about ping times in excess of 2000ms began turning up on the technical support forum over the weekend.

"We've been asked to collect some information for our network engineers on this issue," Blizzard support agent "Omrakos" wrote in a stickied forum thread. "We'd like to have your trace route info when you trace to 12.168.209.68. We'd also like to see the results when you run our Looking Glass utility to see the return path of the trace from Blizzard to you. Be sure to select Diablo III in the utility. And lastly, please identify your ISP and geographical location in your reply post with the above info."

Fortunately for those unfamiliar with the arcane intricacies of such things, a link to instructions for performing a trace route is provided, and the "Looking Glass" utility is essentially automated.