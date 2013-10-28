Blizzard adds more connected realms to World of Warcraft

Despite losing some subscribers , Blizzard's gigantic MMO World of Warcraft is still ludicrously popular and Blizzard has no plans to stop supporting it. From big expansions like Mists of Pandaria to smaller updates , the most dominant MMO in the history of gaming still gets tweaked and modified. And more tweaks have come this week.
On Friday, Blizzard announced a new plan to increase the number of players in realms with low player-counts. Here is a full list of the connections:
Completed Connections
- Auchindoun and Laughing Skull
- Black Dragonflight and Skullcrusher
- Aegwynn and Gurubashi
- Balnazzar and Warsong
- Burning Blade and Onyxia
- Chromaggus and Garithos
- Dalvengyr and Dark Iron
- Dethecus and Detheroc
- Dunemaul, Maiev, Boulderfist and Bloodscalp
- Hakkar and Aegwynn
- Rivendare and Firetree
Blizzard also mentioned that the next connections will come out in batches. The first should be live now, if it all went according to plan. However, the second batch will go live at an unspecified date and time. Blizzard simply says that it will notify players when that happens through the general forum and in-game.
Batch 1
- Blackwing Lair and Detheroc/Dethecus
- Anub'arak and Chromaggus/Garithos
- Drak'Tharon and Firetree/Rivendare
- Blood Furnace and Mannaroth
- Nesingwary and Vek'nilash
Batch 2
- Haomarush and Detheroc/Dethecus/Blackwing Lair
- Stonemaul and Bloodscalp/Maiev/Boulderfist/Dunemaul
- Tortheldrin and Frostmane
- Winterhoof and Kilrogg
- Gul'dan and Skullcrusher/Black Dragonflight
- Lightning's Blade and Burning Blade
Lastly, Blizzard mentioned that there are still more connections to be made in the future beyond these. The update page will detail those connections in the future.