Black Ops 2 FOV to be capped at 80

Treyarch have tweeted that Black Ops 2 is going to have a maximum FOV of 80 - the same as the original CODBLOPS's multiplayer mode - on the grounds that anything higher will break things. That's an unfortunate number, with unusual fields of view being one of the leading causes of in-game motion sickness. It seems unlikely that Black Ops 2 will be doing more than other shooters to justify this claim, but this close to release, don't expect to see any last minute reprieve for higher numbers.

(via PCGamesN )

And don't ask me to raise the FOV cap. Max is 80. Thankyouverymuch. — pcdev (@pcdev) November 4, 2012 November 4, 2012