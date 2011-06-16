BioWare will give female Shepard her own trailer and place on Mass Effect 3's box

When I spoke to Mass Effect 3 executive producer Casey Hudson a while back, he said they'd read our list of 15 things we want from Mass Effect 3 , and "I think we're going to address all of them except Tali's face." I assumed he meant "And the ones you know we won't do, like putting the female version of Commander Shepard on the box."

Nope! Marketing director David Silverman says they're putting the female Shepard, and the male one, on the box for the collector's edition of the game. And they're now working on a new trailer for the game that stars the female version of the hero. Silverman says they're working on her appearance, but that it's been influenced by input from the cult fanbase the female Shepard has inspired.

The image above isn't an actual screenshot of the result. We all know, of course, that the real female Shepard looks exactly like mine and all others are imposters.

So, er, does this mean we're getting an Elcor squadmate too?

Thanks Alex Hopkinson .