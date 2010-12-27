Bioware detail The Old Republic's Trooper Class

Biwoare have revealed more details on the Trooper class in Star Wars: The Old Republic. The new details focus on the high tech weaponry at the trooper's disposal, the unique craft they can pilot and the new companion, the demolitions expert Tanno Vik. Read on for more details and a new trailer.







Troopers are deadly at range, wielding the finest blasters available to the Republic. With training, Troopers can become advanced Vanguard warriors. These fighters stride into battle in state-of-the-art heavy armour, wielding even larger blasters like underslung cannons to blast the enemy out of cover.

Their unique vessel is the Rendili Hyperworks BT-7 Thunderclap , an advanced assault craft, bristling with weaponry. On board you'll be able to wander around the hi-tech briefing rooms and armoury decks that come with the vessel. There you'll be able to put the Trooper's companion Tanno Vik to work, crafting new armour and weapons for you and your other companions. For more on Bioware's upcoming Star Wars MMO, check out our preview , or head on over to the official Star Wars: The Old Republic site.