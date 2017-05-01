Biostar's newest Ryzen motherboards are built for Bitcoin miners

We have to presume that Biostar's latest AM4 motherboards are affordable solutions because the company did not reveal pricing information. But what Biostar did make clear is that its TA320-BTC and TB350-BTC are both aimed at Bitcoin miners who haven't yet moved on to ASIC-based mining machines.

Both motherboards have a single PCI-Express x16 3.0 slot plus five additional PCI-Express x1 slots, giving miners the ability to cram up to six graphics cards for mining Bitcoins.

Other than the chipset, the TA320-BTC and TB350-BTC are essentially the same. They're both full-size ATX motherboards that draw power from a combination of 24-pin and 8-pin power connectors. Each board also comes with two optional 4-pin Molex power connectors to keep things stable when installing multiple graphics cards.

There are four SATA 6Gbps connectors, though no M.2 slots. The boards also offer four USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, DVI-D output, GbE LAN, audio connectors, and PS/2 connectivity.

No word yet on when these will be available.