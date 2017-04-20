Biostar announces the first mini-ITX motherboards for Ryzen

It was an inevitability that motherboard makers would eventually get around to building mini-ITX options for Ryzen, AMD's latest generations processors that require a new socket (AM4). Well, that day has come, giving Biostar temporary bragging rights.

Biostar announced a pair mini-ITX boards for Ryzen, both of which are part of its Racing series. They are the Racing X370GTN and Racing B350GTN. As indicated by the model names, the former is based on AMD's top-end X370 chipset and the latter utilizes AMD's B350 chipset.

Both motherboards bring the LED bling with dual LED headers, an LED "fun zone," and full RGB customization through its Vivid LED DJ utility.

Beyond the light show, both the Racing X370GTN and B350GTN offer builders two DDR4 DIMM slots supporting up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 (OC) memory, four SATA 6Gbps connectors, and an M.2 slot.

For connectivity, the rear I/O is home to USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A and Type-C ports (one each), four USB 3.0 ports, GbE LAN, HDMI and DVI outputs, S/PDIF, audio outputs, and a legacy PS2 port. Users can expand on this via internal headers.

There is a single PCI-E x16 3.0 slot that runs at full speed for Ryzen CPUs and 8X for APUs.

Overall both motherboards offer a serviceable selection of features, with the Racing X370GTN carrying an MSRP of $129 and the Racing B350GTN priced at $109.