BioShock Infinite ending "is absolutely different to anything you've seen in a videogame"

It will also be the most ambitious thing Irrational has ever done, according to Ken Levine, BioShock Infinite's creative director.

We sent two intrepid reporters to get the lowdown on Irrational's follow-up to BioShock, this time set aboard Columbia, a floating city inspired by ideas of American exceptionalism circa 1900. Both Tom F and Evan got to sit down and play the game for several hours, and then caught up with Levine for a lengthy chat afterwards - more of which you will be able to read in the January edition of the magazine. But we couldn't resist teasing you with Levine's comments to Tom about how the team reacted to criticism of BioShock's ending - specifically, how that game failed to evolve following its twist.

Tom F: The most common complaint I hear about Bioshock is that after the Andrew Ryan moment it wasn't as interesting. Do you agree with that?

Ken Levine: Yeah.

What did you learn from it?

KL: I would say that the ending of the game is the most ambitious thing we've ever done in our careers as a company. It is either going to be something incredibly wonderful or people are going to burn down our office. We are very aware of that, we want to make sure this experience was the reason you say the end was very meaningful. So I can't tell whether people will like it or not, I can tell you it is absolutely different to anything you've seen in a videogame.



That's quite a promise, no?

