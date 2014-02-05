Bioshock Infinite: Burial at Sea - Episode 2 release date announced

Bioshock Infinite: Burial at Sea - Episode 2 is an impressively long DLC name, to the point that it's almost a shame they didn't go all the way. Why not hark back to the heyday of ridiculously long PC expansions and call it Bioshock Infinite: Burial at Sea - Episode 2: Steampunk Boogaloo (This Time, It's Elizabeth)? I would happily step through into that alternate reality. Back in this one, though, Irrational have announced the release date for their second bit of BInfinite story DLC. Episode 2 will arrive on March 25th.

“In Burial at Sea – Episode Two, we are delivering a story that involves nearly every major character from the original BioShock and BioShock Infinite,” sayeth Ken Levine in a press release. “It is a story that will give gamers a new perspective on the BioShock universe and conclude the story of BioShock Infinite and Burial at Sea.”

Irrational say that the episode will be built "almost entirely" from scratch, suggesting we'll get to see more new perspectives on Rapture. This time around, we'll be controlling Elizabeth, and Irrational are promising the introduction of new weapons and "stealth-oriented gameplay".

Burial at Sea - Episode 2 will be free for owners of the BInfinite Season Pass, and will cost $15 for everybody else.