Bethesda visits 12-year-old boy who has cancer so he can play Fallout 76

In Virginia, a 12-year-old boy named Wes has been fighting a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma. Wes' doctors recently recommended stopping his cancer treatments, feeling they would do more harm then help. According to a Facebook post by Wes' parents, Wes "...realized that he probably would never get to play the Power Armor Edition of the new Fallout 76 game he had preordered as soon as it was announced back in June which isn’t set to be released until this November."

Well, Wes got to play Fallout 76 last week, becoming the first person outside the industry to do so. Matt Grandstaff of Bethesda visited Wes at home with a copy of Fallout 76, along with a prototype of the power armor helmet signed by Todd Howard.

Read more: Fallout 76 review

"While he doesn’t get to keep the game because it’s too early," the post continues, "just those hours of playtime made him happier than you know."

Wes has been fighting neuroblastoma since he was five. He has a GoFundMe page if you would like to donate.

Thanks, Eurogamer.