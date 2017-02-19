Bethesda has three new projects in the works

It's time to fire up the speculograph and attempt to divine Bethesda's future, as executive producer Todd Howard has revealed that the company has three unannounced projects in the works. When asked by Glixel what Bethesda had in the pipeline, aside from Fallout 4 VR and the Nintendo Switch version of Skyrim, Howard said that two of the games were "classically" Bethesda, but on an even larger scale than their previous titles, while the third was a mobile game—something like Fallout Shelter. Here's the full quote:

"We've got a good number of projects on the go. We're bigger now and we do want to be putting out more stuff. We have two larger projects that are more classically the scale of what we do, but even bigger. We overlap the projects so we're working on them at the same time, but they're staggered. I can't talk a lot about them, but I can say that they're bigger than anything we've ever done. They're a bit different, but definitely in the wheelhouse that people are used to from us."

That wheelhouse would be fantasy and post-apocalyptically themed, if such a thing were possible of a wheelhouse, and god what even is a wheelhouse now I think about it. Surely one of the two "classically" Bethesda games is Elder Scrolls VI, although Howard saying the games are "a bit different" from their usual fare does give me pause. It's also possible, of course, that he's simply referring to Bethesda-published games, rather than Beth-developed ones, so those of you holding out for that Rage or Rogue Warrior sequel might finally be in luck.