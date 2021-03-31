The best Devastator builds in Outriders

If you're keen to play as a tank, you need the best Outriders Devastator build. This class is perfect for protect your squishier friends as you venture through Enoch. Before we hop into the specifics, it's worth noting that these setups are based on the demo, so I'll be updating them in the future when we get a better idea of how the rest of the game pans out.

The Devastator can certainly stand their ground, even in large arenas filled with lots of enemies. They're the sturdiest of the Outriders classes and can protect themselves from taking too much damage. That said, they're far more than just a defensive sponge as they can create shockwaves and explosions around them, and inflict harmful status effects on unlucky nearby foes. I'm here to walk you through the best Outriders Devastator builds, for the best early-game experience.

Skills

All Outriders Devastator skills

Earthquake: Release a shockwave that deals 85 damage and Interrupts all enemies in front of you (skill type: Seismic, Interrupt).

Release a shockwave that deals 85 damage and Interrupts all enemies in front of you (skill type: Seismic, Interrupt). Golem: Fortify yourself against 65 percent of incoming damage for eight seconds (skill type: Protection).

Fortify yourself against 65 percent of incoming damage for eight seconds (skill type: Protection). Gravity Leap: Leap into the air and strike your targets from above, dealing 107 damage. When you land, this also Interrupts enemies within a small radius around you (skill type: Interrupt, Kinetic).

Leap into the air and strike your targets from above, dealing 107 damage. When you land, this also Interrupts enemies within a small radius around you (skill type: Interrupt, Kinetic). Reflect bullets: Create a barrier that shields you from all enemy projectiles and accumulates damage. After 10 seconds, the damage is reflected back to enemies ahead of you. The barrier also protects against melee attacks by reflecting some damage back at enemies (skill type: Protection).

Create a barrier that shields you from all enemy projectiles and accumulates damage. After 10 seconds, the damage is reflected back to enemies ahead of you. The barrier also protects against melee attacks by reflecting some damage back at enemies (skill type: Protection). Boulderdash: Charge forward to Interrupt all enemies in your path and deal damage. You finish this move by smashing the ground and dealing damage to all enemies within a small radius (skill type: Interrupt, Kinetic).

Charge forward to Interrupt all enemies in your path and deal damage. You finish this move by smashing the ground and dealing damage to all enemies within a small radius (skill type: Interrupt, Kinetic). Endless Mass: Encase a target in stone. This inflicts Bleed and pulls enemies within a small radius towards it. The stone will then explode, dealing damage to all enemies within a small radius (skill type: Kinetic).

Encase a target in stone. This inflicts Bleed and pulls enemies within a small radius towards it. The stone will then explode, dealing damage to all enemies within a small radius (skill type: Kinetic). Impale: Select a target to Interrupt their skills, inflict Bleed, and deal damage. If the damage is lethal, the enemy will be impaled. This creates a zone that grants a health and armour regeneration bonus to all allies in range for nine seconds (skill type: Seismic, Interrupt).

Select a target to Interrupt their skills, inflict Bleed, and deal damage. If the damage is lethal, the enemy will be impaled. This creates a zone that grants a health and armour regeneration bonus to all allies in range for nine seconds (skill type: Seismic, Interrupt). Tremor: Create a series of explosions around you. Each deals damage and drains health from enemies within a medium radius (skill type: Seismic).

Skill tree and class points

(Image credit: People Can Fly)

The Devastator's skill tree explained

There are three main branches in the Devastator's class tree, but you can unlock a selection of small and large nodes in each before you have to commit to a specific path.

The Devastator's skill tree is split into the Vanquisher, Warden, and Seismic Shifter sections. The Vanquisher is a weapons master that can deal more damage, shoot more accurately, and reload faster. The Warden focuses more on health and armour regeneration, whereas the Seismic Shifter path lets you buff your Anomaly Power and resistance to various status effects.

Devastator build: Beginner

The best Outriders Devastator build for beginners

Skills

You'll unlock these skills by the time you're ready to take on Outrider's first boss, Gauss (level four):

Earthquake

Golem

Gravity Leap

Class Points

When the game releases and you've fully levelled your Devastator, you'll be able to assign 20 class points. The class tree is peppered with small nodes which offer minor buffs, and large nodes with greater effects. You can reset your skill tree at any time, so there's plenty of room to experiment. During the beta we can only unlock and assign two points, so I recommend choosing these upgrades for now:

Havoc: Increase your weapon damage by eight percent.

Increase your weapon damage by eight percent. Colossus: Increase your max health by ten percent.

Armour mods (not legendary)

Headgear

Perseverance: (Golem) Increases the skill's duration by 50 percent.

(Image credit: People Can Fly)

Upper Armour

Golem of Death: (Golem) When the skill is active, extend its duration by 1.5 seconds for each enemy killed.

Lower Armour

Armour Boost: (Earthquake) Grants you armour points for each enemy affected by the skill. Effect lasts for 10 seconds.

Gloves

Ground Crush: (Earthquake) Increases the skill's base damage by 65.

Footgear

Life Absorption: (Gravity Leap) Heal for 100 percent of the damage dealt. If your target dies, heal for 200 percent damage dealt.

Weapons

You'll want to equip a submachine gun to neutralise enemies quickly. Early on, you'll likely find a common SMG in a chest, but you'll want to swap this for a Legendary weapon, if you can find one. The Grim Marrow and Migraine are both powerful submachine gun choices. For close quarters combat it's a good idea to swap to a shotgun. I found a Rusty Markson ZALT and Rusty Markson Z-EE in the demo. These will get you through the early missions, but be on the lookout for the Aerie Master and Golem's Limb Legendary pump action shotguns.

Devastator build: Maximum damage

(Image credit: People Can Fly)

The best Outriders Devastator build for maximum damage

This setup is built to push the Reflect Bullets skill to its full potential, sending enemy projectiles right back at your opponents. Your Earthquake skill also allows you to charge towards a cluster of enemies and release a shockwave that deals damage. Considering that you're playing as Outriders' tank class, you can always storm into the fray with confidence that you'll make it out in one piece.

Armour, weapons, and even your skills are limited in the opening hours of the game, so it'll take some time to unlock and find all the items you need for this build. It's never too early to start thinking about what your preferred setup looks like and this composition, shared by LaserBolt, will help you deal substantial damage from the get go.

Skills

Reflect Bullets

Gravity Leap

Earthquake

Class Points

Colossus: Increase your max health by 10 percent.

Increase your max health by 10 percent. Anomaly Reservoir: Increase your Anomaly Power by six percent.

Armour

The Seismic Commander armour is the best set for this build as it offers a lot of support for the Earthquake skill. Later down the line, when you unlock Impale skill, it's worth swapping Gravity Leap for Impale to make the most of this setup. There's no guarantee that you'll find this legendary armour, but it's a good idea to know how the best items compliment your build. Here are the armour mods to look out for in the meantime:

(Image credit: People Can Fly)

Armour mods (not legendary)

Headgear

The Strongest First: (Reflect Bullets) The enemy with the most health takes 50 percent more damage.

Upper Armour

Blood Primer: (Reflect Bullets) All the reflected bullets apply the Bleed status.

Lower Armour

Auto Reflect: (Reflect Bullets) You can now fight while the skill is active, but you can't manually deactivate the skill. It only negates 50 percent of the damage.

Gloves

Bullet Acceleration: (Reflect Bullets) Increases the damage of reflected bullets by 306.

Footgear

Extra Time: (Reflect Bullets) Increases the skill's duration by 20 percent.

Weapons

Again, and SMG and shotgun are excellent choices when trying to deal the most damage. Consider switching to a Double Gun like the Amber Vault (Legendary) if you're happy to trade in the critical damage multiplier for a larger magazine.