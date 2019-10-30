The best Fortnite skins

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you’re going to get a Victory Royale you should look good while you do it. Fortnite has a long list of outfits on offer, but the fact that its store rotates a small stock every couple of days makes it hard to keep track of which ones look best and what's worth buying. So, here’s a list of the ten snazziest skins that V-Bucks can buy, which should help you decide what to save up for.

Keep in mind that the price listed below each skin is only the last listed price. As the skins pile on (ew), things may change. Things may get a little different now that Fortnite Chapter 2 is here, too.

Rippley vs. Sludge

Chapter 2 Battle Pass - Tier 20

The child of sentient banana Peely and what lurks beneath the depths, Rippley vs. Sludge possesses a shocking amount of upper mass, despite the medically worrying body-to-water ratio. This blob lifts.

Big Mouth

Price: 1,500 V-Bucks.

Imagine taking this guy out to lunch. You'd be down a few battle passes afterwards. Quite frankly, I'm just excited for more Fortnite skins that vaguely remind me of Lovecraftian horrors, and this is one big mouth of madness.

The Scientist

Season 10 Battle Pass - A Meteoric Rise Mission

Sure, the Visitor was a sneaky force behind the scenes of Fortnite for all of season 10, but have you met his dad? I mean, that's what I assume the Scientist is, considering he's a hulked out version of the Visitor, complete with a giant arm blade. Seriously, whatever "science" this guy is doing, I want to be the test subject.

DJ Yond3r

We've never had a formal Daft Punk/Fortnite crossover, but if they did, DJ Yond3r is what it would look like. He's so popular, he's even got a damn Funko Pop. It helps that there's a load of style options for Yond3r, too, helping keep you customizable on the battlefield.

Sentinel

Season 9 Battle Pass - Tier 1

This awesome mech suit looks like a cross between a bird, a Gundam suit, and Pharah from Overwatch. There's one thing that all three of those things have in common—they look beautiful in the sky. This skin is perfect for trying out all of Season 9's new Slipstream vents.

Bunker Jonesey

Season 9 Battle Pass - Tier 23

Season 9's "story" involving Jonesey and a Banana disappearing into a bunker to hide from the volcanic eruption ends with Fortnite's Tfue lookalike emerging from hiding while sipping a banana smoothie. Oh hell, who cares—LOOK AT DAT BEARD!

Vendetta

Season 9 Battle Pass - Tier 100

Season 9's ultimate skin, Vendetta, comes with 11 different upgrade styles. Whichever one you choose, this futuristic skin is just plain badass.

Molten Valkyrie and Molten Battle Hound

Price: $19.99 (Bundle)

This skin bundle is chock full of lava-awesomeness. To fit with the theme of season 8's volcano, two old skins got a magma-remake, but so did their backblings. More importantly, so did the ice dragon, which is now a fire dragon, and that makes it that much cooler. Sadly, the bundle is only available until April 15.

Axiom

Price: 1,200 V-Bucks

This skin is just plain awesome, and not just because it looks extremely reminiscent of Cyclops from the 1990's X-Men animated series. Seriously, it's like we can hear the theme song right now...

Peely

Peely is a banana person. No explanation needed.

Raven

Price: 2,000 V-Bucks ($20)

There is nothing in this world that says "I'm edgy and cool" quite like this classic skin. When it first went live in the item store, people went wild for it, and it has since been immortalized with an icy variant.

Nite Nite

Price: 1,500 V-Bucks ($15)

Is there anything more upsetting than a clown? Everything about them—their image, their general demeanor—is enough to set you off with just one look. Now imagine getting built on and one-pumped by a wild-looking circus freak who then proceeds to dab on your corpse. Become the clown, and become the ultimate troll.

Beef Boss

Price: 1,500 V-Bucks ($15)

Durr Burger and its subsequent mascot, Beef Boss, is a great example of Fortnite embracing its own meme, and we love it. The addition of a greasy spoon burger joint might have been an afterthought to many at first, but Beef Boss becoming a skin in the game just goes to show how popular the game has become across the gaming lexicon.

The Ice King

Price: Season 7 Battle Pass (Tier 100)

While most of Fortnite's skins are just fodder for fun and loading screens, this one's been cemented in history in a big way. The Ice King is something of a canon character within Fortnite, and he made his reputation known by summoning a tremendous ice storm that overtook the island during the seventh season. Who can forget the massive Ice King projection that floated high above the island? It was extremely...cool.

Omega

Price: Season 4 Battle Pass (Tier 100)

Omega is one of the first Tier 100 skins that many players saw and said to themselves, "it's time to grind." Omega was customizable with multiple pieces of armor and different colors, and it set the stage for all Tier 100 skins to come. Not only was he a "villain" in the season of superheroes, but Omega was a pioneer for the future of the game.

Criterion

Price: 2,000 V-Bucks ($20)

If you’ve ever wanted to live out your fantasy of being a gun-toting power ranger, the criterion skin is your best bet. There may be other skins like it but this one is a lot less bulky and has a fantastic sleek finish. All of the official images of it put it in the air, making us wish we could fly.

Scoundrel

Price: 1,500 V-Bucks ($15)

We love the scoundrel for a few reasons, but the biggest one is it’s resemblance to The Incredible’s early-movie villain Bomb Voyage. It’s not the origin of the design but wearing it almost forces you to pick up any explosive you come by, making those clinger, grenade, and remote explosive challenges that much easier. Now we just need the thick, stereotypical french accent and the fantasy is complete.

Magnus

Price: 2,000 V-Bucks ($20)

Whether it be how awesome Thor looks in Infinity War, the fantastic Banner Saga Trilogy, or even the latest God of War, Vikings and Norse mythology are all the rage right now. Magnus works a bit better than the Ragnarok skin due to how profound it is and how much it sticks out. A magical sequence of events that signal the end of the world fits into Fortnite’s world more than a regular old viking. Magnus also works well with the new season 5 glider, Conquest, and back bling, Rearguard.

Leviathan

Price: 2,000 V-Bucks ($20)

Leviathan is on every one of these lists because it’s a great skin, and one of Fortnite's firsts. It's wacky with an undertone of evil supervillain. We wouldn’t be surprised if that mansion with the secret lair outside Lonely Lodge belongs to this fella. Pair it with the Venturion Cape, making for the ultimate evil fashion combo.

Black Knight

Price: Tier 70 of the Season 2 Battle Pass

Sometimes you just need to look badass, and the Black Knight, outside the Monty Python jokes, is the perfect skin for that. It’s slick, dark, and menacing—everything you need when hopping around Tomato Temple. It’s one of the rarer skins too since it could only be earned through the season 2 battle pass.

Masked Fury

Price: 1,200 V-Bucks ($12)

If pure melee attacks ever come to Fortnite then this will be the skin to use. Nothing leads up to a beatdown better than strutting around like a real-life luchador. They are some of the most stylish wrestlers out there, with fancy, complex patterns on their bodysuits and some lovely masks to complete their striking image.

Sky Stalker

Price: 2,000 V-Bucks ($20)

There is nothing that pairs better with the stink bomb than the Sky Stalker skin, a mixture of a harrowing World War 2 memory and the cartoonish style of Team Fortress 2’s pyro. It works on so many levels that it’s hard not to mumble incoherent chatter through the microphone all match as if you were wearing the mask in real life. It doesn’t actually protect you from gas though.

Chomp Sr.

Price: 2,000 V-Bucks ($20)

Sharks are one of the most frightening things that can come at you, and now they don’t even need to be in water. The Chomp Sr. skin is silly for all the right reasons, you’ll stick out like a sore thumb anywhere on the map except for Loot Lake, but why wouldn’t you want to be seen with one shark on your head and one on your harpoon?

Fate

Price: 2,000 V-Bucks ($20)

Fate is a mixture of Elektra and Black Widow, fitting perfectly into the the superhero and villains theme that surrounded season 4. It’s the perfect skin to tote when you’re planning on ruining 99 other players' days by taking the victory royale. It has the Battle Shroud back bling that works as a cape of sorts, but works equally as well with the Destabilizer back bling.

Rex

Price: 2000 V-Bucks ($20)

I just love this one, largely because of how makeshift it looks. Epic could’ve gone all out with a scaly, scary dinosaur skin with big red eyes and razor-sharp ridges on its back, but instead opted for something that looks like it was stitched together by the parents of a 10-year-old that’s desperate to impress their friends at a dress-up party. It’s fantastic.

Love Ranger

Price: 2000 V-Bucks ($20)

Those wings, eh? I really like the contrast between the stony torso of this virtual cupid and its bright maroon trousers. The detail makes it pop, with a swirly pattern on its chest and a big gold loop holding its sash in place. I can’t work out why one of the gloves is bigger than the other, but I’m always a fan of asymmetry. It was a Valentine’s Day skin, but it’s rotated back into the store before, so no doubt it will again.

Ghoul and Skull Troopers

Price: Ghoul - 1500 V-Bucks ($15), Skull - 1200 V-Bucks ($12)

I’ve grouped these together because they were both special Halloween skins, and both very simple to boot: one was a bit of face paint and ripped clothes, the other a skeleton suit. But there was something about that simplicity that just worked. Plus, they now feel like rare, prestige pieces because they haven’t appeared on the store in a long time. You probably won’t get a chance to grab either one until at least October when the pumpkins come out, but keep your eyes peeled just in case.

Wukong

Price: 2000 V-Bucks ($20)

This is a cartoony version of Sun Wukong, a monkey king from Chinese mythology, and Epic did a great job making him feel over-the-top while still capturing his animal side. You’ll find plenty of bling all over this outfit, and the giant gold shoulder pads wouldn’t look out of place on a World of Warcraft dwarf. Some skins have one centrepiece item that stands out, but Wukong looks consistently excellent from head to toe. Great beard, too.

The Reaper

Price: Season 3 Battle Pass entry, 950 V-Bucks ($10), reach Battle Pass tier 100

This is definitely, absolutely not a copycat of John Wick, Keanu Reeves’ badass hitman. No sir-ee. Sure, the understated suit is similarly stylish, the pair obviously went to the same barber, and they share a surname (Epic calls this guy Jason Wick), but that’s just pure coincidence.

Anyway, it’s nice to see a more understated outfit among all the colour. Unfortunately, it’s a difficult one to earn: it’s the final reward on the Season 3 battle pass. If you want it, you’ll have sink a LOT of time into the game and reach Tier 100. Happy fragging.