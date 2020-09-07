The best FiNN LMG loadouts for Warzone

The best FiNN LMG Warzone loadouts emphasise the weapon’s unique precision in its weapon class. Most LMGs require a pile of attachments to reach a manageable recoil across Verdansk’s long sightlines, but the FiNN has courteous muzzle climb no matter how you shake it. That’s especially impressive considering its unique Adverse barrel options, which converts the normally slow-firing FiNN into a rapid-fire meat grinder.

Unlocking the FiNN LMG is hilariously easy, and even fun. All you need to do is melee kill one enemy with an LMG in seven matches. Considering that this progress counts even when if you leave the game early, you can pull it off in fifteen minutes.

If you’re looking for the most meta weapons for Warzone, the FiNN won’t fit that mold perfectly (but the Bruen Mk9 still kicks a lot of butt). What you will find is a standout weapon among Modern Warfare’s arsenal with extremely fun attachment options. Below you’ll find the best FiNN LMG Warzone loadout for a variety of situations—from rooftop skirmishes to intense room clearing.

The best FiNN LMG Warzone loadout for you

Quickshot

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: FTAC VC-8 Harrier Adverse

FTAC VC-8 Harrier Adverse Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 5.56 CT 75-Round Belts

5.56 CT 75-Round Belts Perk: Sleight of Hand

Perks

5.56 CT 75-Round Belts (Image credit: Activision) Increases ADS speed at the cost of ammo capacity.

Double Time

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

This FiNN build takes advantage of the weapon’s baseline recoil and tackles ADS time to make for a better mid-short range competitor. The star of the show here is the FTAC Harrier Adverse barrel, which overclocks the FiNN’s fire rate to the max while boosting ADS speed. That’s exactly the type of advantage you want when recoil can take a back seat. The ADS boost from the 75-round belt also comes in handy, but the trade-off is more time spent reloading. To offset the annoyance of frequent reloads, Sleight of Hand is a worthwhile perk.

The rest of the Quickshot kit covers mobility and relative stealth. The sprint bonus from Double Time is worth giving up on Cold-Blooded, especially if the circle is closing around an area that favors shorter ranges. Ghost is always appreciated to keep UAVs out of your business. Amped is, in my experience, a must for LMGs whenever you plan on keeping a backup SMG or sniper rifle in your pocket. Any lethal throwable can work fine here (though the Semtex is quite powerful), but I recommend stun grenades to kick off firefights.

Oppressor

Attachments

XRK LongShot Adverse barrel (Image credit: Activision) Increases bullet velocity and damage range while cranking up the FiNN's fire rate.

Barrel: XRK LongShot Adverse

XRK LongShot Adverse Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Ammunition: NATO 100-Round Belts

NATO 100-Round Belts Optic: VLK 3.0X Optic

VLK 3.0X Optic Stock: XRK Citadel

Perks

Cold-Blooded

Ghost

Battled Hardened

Throwables

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

As you can probably guess by the attachment lineup, the Oppressor build is all about damage range and recoil. Like any effective Warzone FiNN loadout, the Adverse barrel is doing a lot of work here to hypercharge fire rate. It’s more than worth what’s lost in aim steadiness, but that’s where the XRK Citadel stock and Ranger Foregrip come in clutch. Balanced out by the grip and stock, this setup is a laser at mid-long range. The only real downsides here are reload speed and ADS time, both of which are manageable with smart positioning and caution.

For perks, the best route here is the standard cocktail of stealth and fortification. Since you’ll be a little less mobile with this setup, Cold-Blooded and Ghost will limit how often players can reveal you through scopes or killstreaks. Battle Hardened is the best third slot perk for resilience, especially when you’d rather not reposition from the room you’re in. Smoke grenades are also a big plus to minimize the risk of crossing an open field.

Shredder

Attachments

XRK ChainSAW (Image credit: Activision) Greatly increases hip-fire accuracy and sprint-to-fire speed in exchange for disabling aiming-down-sights.

Muzzle: Muzzle Break

Muzzle Break Barrel: XRK LongShot Adverse

XRK LongShot Adverse Ammunition: NATO 100-Round Belts

NATO 100-Round Belts Stock: XRK ChainSAW

XRK ChainSAW Perk: Sleight of Hand

Perks

Double Time

Restock

Amped

Throwables

Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

If you’re using the FiNN LMG, you’d be remiss to discount its unique ChainSAW stock option. The stock completely reconfigures the weapon into a deadly mini-minigun that can’t aim-down-sights. You lose a sight, but you gain a lot of hipfire accuracy, movement speed, and sprint-to-fire speed. Essentially, you can shred anyone and quickly start firing after sprinting. The addition of the LongShot Adverse barrel ameliorates some of the range penalty and keeps you accurate at a longer range than you might think. It’s an undeniably risky loadout, but very fun and one of the best ways to flex the FiNN’s muscles.

With perks, you need mobility and aggression. Double Time and Restock will let you get in close to the ChainSAW FiNN’s lethal range and keep plenty of throwables on-hand. The heartbeat sensor is an appreciated bonus that lets you more carefully pick your battles.