Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2's new mode makes fleets four times larger

Battlefleet Gothic Armada 2's fleets are already larger than its predecessor's, but can you really every have too many giant space cathedrals? Of course not. So developer Tindalos Interactive has bumped up the points cap yet again, at least in the new Massive Fleets mode, giving you a hefty 4,000 points to spend. That's nearly four times the normal amount.

As well as letting you field lots and lots of ships, the mode also unlocks special ships from the campaign, including the Imperial Phalanx and Tyranid Ancient One. So you get more ships and better ships.

Watch the Massive Fleet mode in action in the video below.

Don't expect it to be balanced. Balance still geared towards 1,200 battles, and Tindalos says it's "impossible" to keep track of all the potential strategies that admirals will be able to use with so many ships under their command. Also, it's going to be a bit more of a performance hog, so you might want to play around with your graphics settings.

As someone who spends far too much money on Warhammer 40K models based purely on aesthetics and how jealous I'll make people, an extremely gratuitous, unbalanced mode sounds right up my street.

The Massive Fleets mode is out now.