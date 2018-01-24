Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 announced, will feature all 12 tabletop factions

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada, the game about gigantic, gunned-up medieval cathedrals in space (and also some orks) is getting a sequel. Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 will be "bigger, richer, more impressive, and more ambitious" than the first game, publisher Focus Home Interactive announced today, and will include all 12 factions from the tabletop game.

Let's run 'em down: That's the Imperial Navy, Space Marines, Adeptus Mechanicus, Necrons, Chaos, Aeldari Corsairs, Aeldari Craftworld, Drukhari, the T'au Merchant and Protector Fleets, Orks, and Tyranids. The game itself will feature multiple "extensive and dynamic campaigns" taking place during the events of the Gathering Storm and the 13th Black Crusade, "the latest dramatic story development in Warhammer 40,000 universe."

The reveal trailer is suitably epic—the Warhammer setting is nothing if not big—and we quite liked the first Battlefleet Gothic: Armada, although we noted in our review that the 2D battles themselves, while "challenging and interesting," were also "quite unbalanced." That's a shortcoming Focus Home acknowledged in the sequel announcement, saying that Armada 2 will feature "a better and more balanced online experience."

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 will be shown for the first time at the What's Next De Focus event in Paris, running February 7-8. It's expected to be released sometime this year.