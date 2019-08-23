Battlefield 5's 5v5 mode has been canceled

The latest "letter from the front" providing updates on the state of Battlefield 5 from DICE's senior producer Ryan McArthur explains that the planned competitive 5v5 mode has been canceled. "Not creating this mode was a tough decision," McArthur writes, "but vital for us to more quickly reach our bug-crushing and content goals."

He goes on to say, "However, we will still pursue building a competitive gaming experience in Battlefield™. We know that there’s already an existing competitive scene in our community, and we’re helping build features to support these communities. We want to work more closely with our players to help improve the tools that they have available to shape their play experience. This way, we can better support the places where competitive Battlefield V play already exists.

"This change in focus allows us to better deliver on our promise of new content that we know our players will love, as well as providing new ways to enjoy some of our more intense existing modes."

He also mentions what's coming in patch 4.4, which includes fixes for "stuttering issues, desyncs seen on hitboxes, as well as some tweaks to the Commorose" as well as two more infantry maps and increased max Rank. "You’ll now be able to go beyond Rank 50 and start earning XP on your new journey to Rank 500."

It's also mentioned that these letters from the front will be monthly from now on, and updates will be coming out more regularly in general.