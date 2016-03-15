Battlefield 4 post-launch content may be coming to an end

Though it released in 2013, Battlefield 4 received a free expansion in December in the form of Legacy Operations, which introduced a classic Battlefield 2 map to the military shooter. Two years is a pretty good run as far as post-launch support goes, but Legacy Operations may be the last: a statement made by DICE LA producer David Sirland suggests the studio is done developing for the title.

In response to queries about DICE's plans for Battlefield 4 in 2016, Sirland had the following to say: "Today I can let you guys know that at this point we don't have any plans to release new content for BF4 to the CTE."

The CTE is the 'Community Test Environment', where DICE releases new content for testing before deploying it publicly. The end of new content for the CTE seems to suggest that no new content will be rolled out at all, even though there are no firm plans to shut the CTE down, Sirland later added.

The timing makes sense: DICE is currently developing Battlefield 5, which is rumoured to take place during World War One. The next instalment is expected to release in 2016. As for Battlefield: Hardline, well, there are new maps rolling out this month, but whether more will follow is uncertain.