Popular

Battlefield 4 multiplayer trailer contains all the loud noises and explosions that a growing shooter needs

By

Battlefield 4

EXPLODING THINGS! SHAKING THINGS! SHOOTING THINGS! OTHER, UNBEARABLY LOUD THINGS! Sorry, I'm shouting because the Battlefield 4 multiplayer launch trailer has deafened me with its weaponised noise assault. It is the sound of vengeful robots bellowing mechanical hatred into puny, membranous ear tissue. Watching it, I felt a mixture of excitement, and deep, building, ceaseless dread. Although, yes, I'll admit that the bit with the elevator raised a chuckle.

Battlefield 4 is out today in the US, and on November 1st in the UK. Our review? Well, it's right here .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments