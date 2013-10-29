Battlefield 4 multiplayer trailer contains all the loud noises and explosions that a growing shooter needs

EXPLODING THINGS! SHAKING THINGS! SHOOTING THINGS! OTHER, UNBEARABLY LOUD THINGS! Sorry, I'm shouting because the Battlefield 4 multiplayer launch trailer has deafened me with its weaponised noise assault. It is the sound of vengeful robots bellowing mechanical hatred into puny, membranous ear tissue. Watching it, I felt a mixture of excitement, and deep, building, ceaseless dread. Although, yes, I'll admit that the bit with the elevator raised a chuckle.

Battlefield 4 is out today in the US, and on November 1st in the UK. Our review? Well, it's right here .