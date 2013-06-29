Battlefield 4 campaign to be less linear, says DICE

It's no secret that Battlefield 3's single-player was, well, less than stellar . The campaign was handy for making trailers, but ended up being a hyper-scripted Michael Bay movie that no one wanted to see. DICE General Manager Karl-Magnus Troedsson knows the campaign didn't stack up in Battlefield 3 and wants to fix that in the sequel.

“There are signature multiplayer elements that we want to bring into single-player,” Troedsson told OPM. “We want to give the player a choice. Do they want to go for the sneaky approach with a sniper rifle and a silenced pistol, or do they want to take a jeep and have the entire squad shoot at everything they see?”

Troedsson also mentioned that Battlefield 4's campaign will be more of a spacious playground rather than the constricting streets and alleyways you were funneled into in Battlefield 3. That's all well and good, but simply adding large environments and deeper weapon variety don't make a campaign. EA needs to convince players that single-player in a Battlefield that doesn't have “Bad Company” at the end of the name is one worth playing. Otherwise, what's the point of creating a single-player campaign in the first place?

EA and DICE will have another chance to impress us when the blockbuster shooter comes out on Oct. 29.