Battlefield 4 beta not just for MoH pre-orderers, "we will continue to support BF3" say DICE

In a post on Reddit highlighted by CVG , Battlefield 3 community manager Crash explains that DICE are still keen to support Battlefield beyond the release of Battlefield 4. "There are several teams at DICE," he explains. "Starting work on Battlefield 4 does not mean that we will be abandoning Battlefield 3 or working any less hard to bring you the best expansions we can."

"DICE and EA are dedicated to continuing our support for Battlefield 3. Just as we've continued to support and maintain Bad Company 2, we intend to continue providing the best Battlefield 3 experience we can well into the future and past the release of End Game and Battlefield 4."

Crash also mentions that there will be other ways to get into next year's Battlefield 4 beta, for those who don't want to pre-order Medal of Honor: Warfighter. "At this time, however, it is the only way to guarantee entry."

The post also highlights a few important points that the development team have received from community feedback, including better VOIP, the battle recorder, a spectator mode and "more robust eSports support."

For many Battlefield fans it feels too soon for a sequel. Crash addresses this as well, saying "it's worth noting that DICE has released a Battlefield game every two years or sooner AND Mirror's Edge at least every two years. I truly believe that we're in one of the best positions to be creating our next title."

"Frostbite 2 has matured, we've been gathering fan feedback like crazy, Battlefield 3 continues to expand with features which we can learn from, and we've got more data about how people play than ever."