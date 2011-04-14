Popular

Battlefield 3 trailer will unlock with one million Facebook likes

Battlefield 3 - fully automatic

DICE announce they they will release a brand new, full length Battlefield 3 trailer once their Facebook page receives one million "likes". They'll also put out a producer's commentary to guide us through the 12 minutes of in-game mayhem in the video. To help unlock the trailer, drop a "like" on the Battlefield 3 Facebook page . While you're at it, why not throw a "like" our way? Granted, liking the PC Gamer Facebook page won't get the Battlefield 3 trailer released, but it will make us feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

