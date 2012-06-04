Battlefield 3 down in advance of EA conference: Premium service rumoured to launch tonight

As spotted by VG24/7 , DICE have announced that Battlelog is going down tonight for several hours in advance of EA's E3 press conference. Battlefield 3 will be unavailable from 3pm to 8pm GMT (10am-3pm EST, 7am-12pm PST).

It's heavily rumoured that Battlefield 3 Premium will make its first appearance at E3, and the timing of this downtime suggests that the service could actually launch tonight. It's also possible that this could mean the release of Close Quarters .

According to retail listings spotted last week , Battlefield 3 Premium will cost £35 and include Back to Karkand and all upcoming DLC, including Close Quarters, Armored Kill, Aftermath and End Game.

A trailer for the service released early by EA confirms the content - if not the price - but has since been pulled by the publisher. EA's press conference begins at 9pm GMT (1pm PST). We'll bring you the news as it happens.