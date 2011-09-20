Battlefield 3 beta release date confirmed. Pre-order for early access

Hold smoke grenades! The Battlefield 3 beta will begin on September 29 and run until October 10. Pre-order the game from Origin beforehand and you'll get early access on September 27. You also get early access if you pre-ordered Medal of Honor. Yes, that Medal of Honor. We predict Battlefield 3 will be significantly better.

If you're wondering whether you'll be able to get a playable framerate, check the Battlefield 3 system requirements .

Players who sign up for the beta will also get access to Battlelog, EA's new social networking system. We're not quite as excited about that part which will let you track stats and share progress with chums. You'll also get the option to join the EA Gun Club. That will provide early access to an M1911 pistol and come special badges. When did buying games get so confusing eh?

The Beta will take place on the Operation Metro Map which will have you sharing bullets across the outskirts of Paris, a bombed out metro station and the city streets. You'll be playing the Rush mode and attacking and defending M-COM stations, just like in Bad Company 2.

For more on Battefield 3 visit the official site , follow @Battlefield , and read our most recent Battlefield 3 preview . The game's due for release on October 28. Click through for the most recent trailer.

[bcvideo id="1167716779001"]