Battlefield 1's Rupture map is now free for everyone, Shock Operations coming in June

Electronic Arts is making maps from Battlefield 1 expansions available to all players, beginning today with Rupture, a map set during the Second Battle of Marne. Originally released as part of the first expansion, They Shall Not Pass, Rupture features poppy-covered fields bisected by a river, crossed by a medium-sized bridge that overlooks the middle of the map.

More maps are coming next month—"In May, you’ll get to play on more maps with the hardened veterans of the French army making a stand in a brutal defense of their homeland," EA said—and then in June we'll get Shock Operations, a new 40-player attack-and-defend mode similar to the outstanding Operations mode but focused on a single map. It will be playable on the Giant's Shadow, Prise de Tahure, Lupkow Pass, Zeebrugge, and River Somme maps, all of which will be available to base game owners in the Shock Operations mode.

"We’re continuing monthly updates for Battlefield 1 until June 2018, in which you can expect fresh content together with various tweaks and fixes for the player experience," EA said. "As you may have seen on the Updates Page , these updates can cover anything: matchmaking, weapon balancing, even Dreadnought horns that sometimes won’t stop blaring."

EA is also reportedly working on a Battle Royale mode for Battlefield 1, because of course it is.