Battlefield 1's Apocalypse DLC out next month, adds five maps and aerial combat mode

Battlefield 1's next DLC, Apocalypse, will fly out next month with five maps and a new game mode centred on aerial combat, developer DICE has announced. Three of the maps—Passchendaele, Caporetto and the River Somme—are made for the usual mix of infantry and vehicle combat, while London Calling and Razor’s Edge are designed "exclusively for aerial combat" in the new Air Assault game mode.

Premium pass owners get their hands on the expansion in February, and alongside the map it comes with extra vehicles, weapons and gadgets. That includes two new bombers for the Caporetto map, depicting a battle between Italian forces and the combined strength of Austria-Hungary and Germany, and six new guns, including a new anti-air Rocket Gun for the Assault class.

Apocalypse also introduces a new specialisation type: afflictions, which basically make the game harder. "For pro players keen to show their skill in any situation, Afflictions will hamper your soldier in various ways. Activate 'Mortality' to lose 200 score for each respawn, or challenge yourself with 'Paranoia' and play with the Gas Mask on constantly," DICE said.

To get the DLC you'll need the Battlefield Premium Pass, which gives you access to all expansions. It's currently $50/£35 on Origin.