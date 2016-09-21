Battlefield 1 unveils its maps and modes

As Battlefield 1 hurtles towards its October 21 release, EA and DICE continue to drip feed us new details on what to expect. Using the “most optimised” version of the Frostbite Engine to date, we learned that their take on the Great War begs some pretty intensive system specs earlier this week, and we now know the nine maps and six modes it’ll boast at launch.

First, the maps:

Ballroom Blitz takes place in a French chateau.

Argonne Forest allows for “some of the most brutal close quarter combat” the game has to offer.

Fao Fortress is the home of the Ottomans.

Suez has you battling on the banks of the grand canal, making tactical use of the dunes as you go.

St Quentin Scar tasks you with pushing through the trenches towards Northern France.

The sand-swept Sinai Desert has featured in most of the game’s promotional stuff.

Amiens is a French city under fire.

Monte Grappa sends you to the Venetian Alps.

Empire’s Edge brings the fight to the Adriatic Coast.

A tenth map, Giant’s Shadow, will also be made available for free in December.

The modes include:

Conquest

Domination

Operations

Rush

Team Deathmatch

War Pigeons

While I’m sure the first five listed there are familiar, War Pigeons is essentially Capture the Flag but with birds. Full details on both the maps and the modes can be found here and here. It’s worth noting that both pages currently have end tiles that ask you “check back for more”, however all of the above is included at launch.

Battlefield 1 is due October 21. Here’s Evan’s thoughts on the recent beta.